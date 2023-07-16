A CORONER has ruled it is "impossible" to accurately determine how or why a Moree man's remains were found along a riverbank after he disappeared from a nursing home.
William 'John' Torrens' bones were found along the Mehi River, only a short distance from the Fairview Retirement Village, where he went missing in January, 2018.
Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame handed down her findings on July 14 in Sydney, after a two-day hearing was held in June.
After hearing evidence from police officers, the chief executive officer of the retirement village, Mr Torrens' general practitioner, and a senior independent geriatrician, Ms Grahame said it was impossible to determine the manner of the 74-year-old's death.
"It is certainly possible that he had a medical emergency, fell or had some other kind of accident while walking," she said in her findings.
"There is no evidence that John was suicidal or that his death was in any way suspicious.
"I accept that it is certainly possible that John simply fell into the river."
READ ALSO:
During the two-day inquest, evidence including witness statements, police reports, photographs and maps were also tendered to the court.
Mr Torrens went missing from the Fairview Retirement Village - where he had been living since August 2017 - at 9:18am on January 5, 2018, when he exited out the front doors of the home, which was only discovered after reviewing CCTV.
He was carrying a plastic bag with some unknown belongings.
When Mr Torrens didn't turn up for lunch staff mentioned he may have been out for a Chinese meal with friends, which was a regular outing for the Moree man.
Between lunch and about 3pm no checks were made regarding Mr Torrens' whereabouts.
Just after 3pm, a number of staff members went looking around the home, outside, and along the riverbank.
At 4:15pm - seven hours after he left the home - Mr Torrens was reported missing to police.
The inquest heard a police search, including vehicle and foot patrols, was launched, and Mr Torrens was rated as "very high" risk.
In the following days, police continued to canvas the area, and detectives were told of Mr Torrens' health issues which required daily medication.
Detectives were not informed of any cognitive or dementia diagnosis.
The inquest heard detectives tried to organise a Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) coordinator, but no coordinator attended to assist.
On January 8, the State Emergency Service (SES) spent hours searching the Mehi River - where Mr Torrens sometimes went to collect golf balls from the nearby course - and reported difficult conditions including fast-flowing water; poor visibility, and debris.
The inquest heard the search was suspended on January 9, but police continued to post regular social media posts and made media appeals in the following months.
On January 1, 2019, a member of the public was walking through bushland near the Mehi River when they found a human skull.
The next day a coordinated three-day land search was conducted - including police on foot and divers - which located a number of bones, some of which were identified as human.
The remains were later identified as Mr Torrens.
The inquest heard before Mr Torrens was admitted to the retirement village, a doctor had diagnosed him with "dementia with frontal lobe impairments", but the report was not received by the nursing home.
Ms Grahame said in her findings a doctor at the home assessed Mr Torrens as alert, had started to wander, and suffered from short term memory loss.
"It did not make any reference to dementia," Ms Grahame said.
Because of this Mr Torrens was not considered suitable for the village's dementia unit, but was on a 24-hour monitoring chart after concerns were raised about his wandering.
The inquest heard there had been two recorded incidents of Mr Torrens absconding from the facility in September and October, 2017, and he was briefly moved to the dementia unit
But he was moved out of the unit, and removed from the monitoring chart in November 2017.
In her findings, Ms Grahame said the Moree man was frustrated and upset about living in the home.
The inquest heard Mr Torrens' case highlighted the tension between duty of care and allowing a person some autonomy.
Senior independent geriatrician Professor Susan Kurrle told the court there was evidence Mr Torrens was able to come and go from the facility for short errands.
The inquest heard Mr Torrens was able to leave the facility to buy the newspaper - which he did just about every morning - and would like to go down to the Mehi River to collect golf balls from the banks.
He often left the facility for group outings, and meals with his friends.
Professor Kurrle said that he would likely have become extremely distressed, depressed, and possibly agitated and aggressive if he wasn't able to leave the facility.
Ms Graheme said while she accepted having a degree of freedom would have made the accommodation more acceptable more could have been done to ensure absences from the facility were "supervised more closely".
"It appears that nobody was responsible for monitoring John's return to Fairview and there was no checking process when he was absent at mealtimes or handover," she said.
Ms Grahame said following Mr Torrens' disappearance changes were brought in at Fairview including improvement in security; meal tick sheets; and the introduction of further risk assessments.
The home was sold to a separate aged care company - Frank Whiddon Masonic Homes - in February 2020.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.