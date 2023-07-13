The Northern Daily Leader
Krystle Ann Dick and Wayne Lee Parker sentenced for fraud in Tamworth

July 14 2023 - 5:30am
Krystle Ann Dick and Wayne Lee Parker were sentenced in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
A COURT has heard a West Tamworth couple lied about floodwater entering their home, and mould growing in their walls to help fund a drug addiction.

