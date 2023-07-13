A COURT has heard a West Tamworth couple lied about floodwater entering their home, and mould growing in their walls to help fund a drug addiction.
Krystle Ann Dick and Wayne Lee Parker fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing after they were caught submitting fraudulent applications for Commonwealth disaster recovery payments.
The court heard Parker and Dick - who were living at a resort in Wyong when they made the false claims to Services Australia - used the "quick money" to feed a drug addiction.
Dick's Legal Aid defence solicitor said she was surrounded by "negative influences" at the time the flood damage claims were lodged.
"She's extremely remorseful and embarrassed by her actions," her solicitor said.
The court heard Parker - who submitted two fraudulent applications totalling $2000 - was influenced by other people living at the resort.
His Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor said at the time Parker "didn't realise it wasn't OK".
"He understands now how wrong these actions were," his solicitor said.
Parker - who was charged with two counts of gaining a financial advantage - was granted $2000 worth of recovery funds after lodging two applications, which he knew he wasn't eligible for, in March and July last year.
He claimed floodwater had entered the Wyong resort room and had caused $10,000 of damage.
Dick - who was charged with one count of the same offence - was granted $1000 for a claim she made for the same Wyong address in July.
After an investigation into the applications was launched, resort staff told police no rooms or furniture had been damaged by fires or floods in the last five years.
In court, magistrate Mark Whelan said although the monetary gain wasn't huge, it was still a serious offence.
"Any fraud against the Commonwealth is fraud against the community," he said.
"Other taxpayers end up paying more, and people in need end up missing out on the scheme."
Mr Whelan accepted that both Dick and Parker had expressed remorse and had made "significant changes" in their lives, including giving up drugs.
He sentenced Dick to a 10-month good behaviour order, and Parker to the same order for 14 months.
They are both required to pay back the money to the Commonwealth agency.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
