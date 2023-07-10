When he is not swimming, running, or playing soccer, Josh Spinks can often be found fishing.
The 11-year-old has exploded into prominence over the last 12 months, having rapidly become one of Swimming Gunnedah Inc's most successful members in a very short time.
But in those rare moments when he does not have a representative swimming meet to attend, or a cross country championship to prepare for, Spinks likes to slow right down and cast a line at Cushan's Reserve.
"When he's not in the pool, he'll be fishing," Josh's mother, Nichole Carlyon, said.
"In his downtime, he fishes a lot. We sit on the bank and just fish, and I think it gives him a good headspace."
A relatively sedentary pastime like fishing might be exactly the counter Spinks needs to balance an otherwise hectic schedule.
Having "always swam", Carlyon said, Spinks was first introduced to the water when she would do laps with him as an infant. Since then, he has never stopped swimming and, in the last year, has become one of the brightest talents at the Gunnedah club.
Spinks' rapid rise, according to his mother, was not spontaneous. In fact, she believes it stemmed from a selection heartbreak earlier this year.
"When he missed out on nationals for school [in February], he came home and just went 'That's it. I'm going to have a crack'," Carlyon said.
"It's quite a hard age bracket for him, and I think he basically came back and went 'I'm going to have a crack here'."
The young man has trained the house down since then, and the results have shown his rapid improvement. He picked up four medals at the Country Championships in February, followed by a silver at the Junior State Age Championships in March, and has broken almost every record previously held by Jacob Smith.
But Spinks saved his most impressive performance for earlier this month, when he picked up six medals - three gold and three silver - at the Short Course Country Championships, which Carlyon said was "the best [performance] so far".
At 11 years old, very few know what career path they will take. But Carlyon said her son "definitely" holds Olympic aspirations.
In pursuit of that goal, Swimming Gunnedah head coach John Hickey said, Spinks has several attributes which will serve him well.
"He was a natural athlete, he was a strong kid from a young age," Hickey said.
"It wouldn't have mattered what sport he went into, he would have been good ... It's more about his mindset, the ability to be able to do the work, bounce back, and do it again. He's a great little competitor."
