New England MP Barnaby Joyce attempting to organise protest movement against renewables

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
MEMBER for New England and former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce is attempting to organise a protest movement to march to parliament in Canberra against wind towers, solar panels, transmission lines and power prices.

