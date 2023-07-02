The Northern Daily Leader
Namoi Unlimited are developing a new Regional Workforce Attraction and Retention Strategy

Jonathan Hawes
Jonathan Hawes
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
The Namoi Regional Jobs Precinct was launched back in 2021 by Mayors Eric Noakes (Walcha), Doug Hawkins (Liverpool Plains), Jamie Chaffey (Gunnedah), NFF's Fiona Simson, then-Tamworth mayor Col Murray and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson. Picture file
A new workforce planning strategy is being developed by five local councils to address skills and labour shortages in the region.

