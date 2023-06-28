The biggest match of Kobe Bone's rugby league career has elicited the best performance of his young life.
In his Hostplus Cup staring debut, the Mackay Cutters second-rower played 80 minutes in a 30-22 loss to the Capras at Rockhampton, made 36 tackles, without missing one, and was named in the competition's team of the week for the first time.
That's what rising to challenge looks like.
"It's still left me speechless," Bone said. "Honestly, I reckon this has probably been the best buzz of my life."
Read more:
Of course, the Tamworth export - in his debut season in what is essentially an NRL reserve-grade comp - has been named in the Cutters' starting lineup again.
And it's a big one: a televised clash against the Jets in Ipswich on Sunday.
The 183cm, 91kg North Tamworth premiership winner - who made his Hostplus Cup debut off the bench against the Sunshine Coast Falcons on June 3 - will have family members at the game between the two bottom sides (the winless Jets are last).
In Bone's second match for the Cutters, a 32-28 home loss to the Tweed Seagulls, he played big minutes off the bench and impressed enough to earn a starting spot.
Get this: in the three matches he has played, after relocating to Mackay late last year to chase his NRL dream, he is yet to miss a tackle.
On the cusp of his 21st birthday, the former North Sydney Bears junior is giving himself the best chance possible of achieving his ultimate shorter-term goal: securing a train and trial deal with an NRL club, preferably North Queensland (Mackay are a Cowboys feeder club).
Bone said it meant "everything" to him to be performing well at this level.
"I'm playing NRL players, ex-NRL players. I don't know. It's just unreal."
"Making that side [team of the week] is obviously exciting, and I'm grateful for that," the concreter added. "But it doesn't mean anything to me unless I can back it up and do it again week after week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.