Two applications for sporting sponsorship will go before council this week, but one is the clear front-runner to receive a helping hand.
Hockey NSW and Golf NSW have both applied to Tamworth Regional Council for funding to bring significant tournaments to the region.
But the reports going to council differ greatly in their recommendations.
If council decides to follow the recommendations, Golf NSW will be given a three-year sponsorship deal worth $10,000 each year, while Hockey NSW will get little more than a tenth that amount.
Hockey NSW will bring 494 competitors together for the Under 13 Boy's Field State Championships from July 14-16.
A report prepared by Tamworth council's Regional Services Directorate estimates the competition will inject an estimated $745,010 into the region's economy, though Hockey NSW's submission quotes a figure exceeding $1 million.
The sporting organisation has asked for $10,000 in event funding, but Regional Services says councillors should decline that request and offer a fee waiver worth $1125 instead.
"The only fees incurred by council for the conduct of this event are for the hire of special event bins, which total $1125 for this event," a report written by Regional Services says.
The report warns that approving a cash contribution beyond a facility fee waiver would "set a precedent" for future events that doesn't align with the council's Sport Event Subsidisation Policy.
At the same meeting, councillors will consider a three-year sponsorship agreement with Golf NSW for professional tournaments to be held in Tamworth.
These tournaments include the 2024 NSW Senior Amateur Championship, the 2025 NSW Mid-Amateur Championship, and the 2026 NSW Men's Country Championship.
Each tournament is held over a four-day period and is estimated to attract 350 players and support staff per day, with an economic return of $333,127.
Council's Directorate of Growth and Prosperity is recommending councillors approve the sponsorship request in full, saying there are some important differences between the golf and hockey requests.
For example, the golf tournaments are expected to feature on national television, "showcasing Tamworth as a region to visit," according to Growth and Prosperity's report.
In the middle of this conflict a dark horse has emerged.
A third request will be considered by council on Thursday to renew their sponsorship of the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale and establish a sponsorship for the Nutrien Graduate Campdraft.
The Classic is an annual event in AELEC which blows both golf and hockey out of the water, pumping more than $16 million into the Tamworth economy and attracting more than 4500 visitors per day.
The graduate campdraft event is also a cash cow, contributing $2.9 million to the regional economy, according to a report prepared for council.
Council has worked closely with Nutrien on these events for more than a decade.
Each event costs council $15,000 per year to sponsor.
All three reports will be considered at council's ordinary meeting on Thursday, June 27.
