Reports to Tamworth Regional Council give preference to Golf NSW over Hockey NSW

June 28 2023 - 5:00am
One report says Tamworth council should fully support a three-year sponsorship for Golf NSW, while another says doing something similar for Hockey NSW would "be inconsistent" with council policy. Councillors will consider both reports on Thursday, June 29. Picture file
Two applications for sporting sponsorship will go before council this week, but one is the clear front-runner to receive a helping hand.

Local News

