Oxley High School student Elizabeth King has been named TAFE Vocational Education Training (VET) schools student of the year for the New England region.
She received the award for her outstanding performance during the completion of her Certificate III in Health Services Assistance.
Only students undertaking a TAFE course in their HSC can be nominated for the award.
"I feel very lucky and grateful to win," she said.
"I was nominated by my teacher. Then you have to fill out a big application and an essay telling the panel who you are.
"Then if you're lucky and make it to the interview process, you'll be interviewed by a panel who then select the winner."
READ ALSO:
As the winner for the New England region, Miss King will be flown down to Sydney, where she will be eligible for the state title in the coming weeks.
"[If I win] I will become a state ambassador for TAFE, instead of only being a regional ambassador," she said.
Miss King said she would highly recommend the course to young students.
"I think VET education is the future for our workforce and it provides so many opportunities for everyone," she said.
"It's a great way to upskill yourself, and to put yourself out there."
Once she graduates high school, Miss King wants to pursue a career in nursing.
After working her first day on the hospital ward, she began to dream of a career in the medical field.
"Just being able to help people and being part of something felt so rewarding," she said
"I'm gonna go to university, get my RN (registered nurse) and then work in the hospitals. I do want to come back to Tamworth at some point, and support my community the way many of them have supported me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.