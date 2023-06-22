Tamworth has a new Memorial Bell Tower to ring out over the town in time for the running of the Legacy torch.
The two bronze bells, one weighing 95kg and the other 30kg, were hoisted up onto their pillars at Mary Help of Christians Church in Hillvue on Thursday, June 22.
The heaviest bell was sourced from St Anne's Catholic Church in Wallabadah and the other is from the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Gunnedah.
And on July 4, about an hour before the Legacy torch relay kicks off from Hyman Park at 10am, the bells will be played for the first time at an official, yet solemn, blessing that will include local and visiting dignitaries.
From then on, they will ring out across Tamworth at midday and about 6pm, as a constant reminder of all those who served during war in defence of Australian values and freedoms.
Deacon Paul Manvell and Father Paul Aguilar decided about three years ago to build the Memorial Bell Tower, to honour the requests of the church's original parishioners from the 1960s who wanted a memorial built there.
"The first parishioners expressed the desire that the church that is now Mary Hope of Christians be dedicated as a War Memorial Church because their sons, brothers, husbands and fathers were fighting in Vietnam," Mr Manvell said.
"So at the Diamond Jubilee of the parish, we decided we would fulfil their wishes by building a war memorial at the church."
The bells will also be programmed with five peals, or tunes, including a different tone for weddings, funerals, and joyous celebrations.
The bells will be played as the Legacy torch passes along its route through Tamworth on July 4.
