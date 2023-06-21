On the border of West and South Tamworth a historic building sits empty, draining state funds while plans for its future are trapped in limbo.
Firies vacated the West Tamworth 508 station in July 2020 following the opening of the new South Tamworth Fire Station, leaving the old station to be used as Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) deems fit.
The original plan was to convert the old station into a museum, but FRNSW Superintendent Tom Cooper said there hasn't been any movement yet in bringing those plans to life.
"We can't move forward with any museum plans until it gets released by Fire and Rescue NSW," he said.
"That's what we were hoping for, but at the moment nothing's been done with it, it's sitting there vacant."
A spokesperson for FRNSW said the organisation is progressing with plans to dispose of the old fire station in a way which achieves "the best outcomes for the agency and the community".
"FRNSW is currently exploring opportunities to lease the existing West Tamworth facility to other emergency services agencies in the short term while longer term options for the site are considered," the spokesperson said.
FRNSW did not respond to questions about when the organisation plans to dispose of the old station, nor how long the process usually takes, but Superintendent Cooper mentioned plans for the State Emergency Service (SES) to use the facility as storage space.
"The SES are trying to negotiate a short-term lease on it for storage of equipment while they roll out training across New England," he said.
However, the local SES branch says they don't need the space either.
"The NSW SES had made some inquiries in regards to possibly utilising the old West Tamworth Fire Station ... our needs were however able to be met through our existing facilities," NSW SES Business Services Manager Andrew Galvin said.
"Accordingly, we have no plans to use the old West Tamworth Fire Station."
Since plans to share the station among emergency services have fallen through, it seems the 508 will be gathering dust for some time yet.
Superintendent Cooper said following FRNSW's asset disposal policies takes time, and he wouldn't be surprised if COVID disruptions have thrown a spanner in the works.
Once FRNSW finally does dispose of the station, Tamworth Regional Council will be given first option on whether to buy it.
If council agrees to let a local community group use the building for at least 20 years, the state government will likely sell it to them far below market value, in accordance with the state's Local Community Asset Program.
But for now, the West Tamworth 508 remains as one of the dozens of unused properties FRNSW has in its portfolio.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
