West Tamworth Fire Station on Kent Street remains empty after three years

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 22 2023 - 7:30am
The West Tamworth 508 fire station has been sitting vacant for nearly three years. Picture by Peter Hardin
On the border of West and South Tamworth a historic building sits empty, draining state funds while plans for its future are trapped in limbo.

