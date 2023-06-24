THERE is still no official opening date but ambulance staff have begun the move to the city's new station in North Tamworth.
The keys to the new Piper Street state-of-the-art headquarters were handed over by the builders to NSW Ambulance officials more than a month ago.
Now, removalists have been collecting office furniture from the Marius Street station, which was taken away in trucks.
Last month, state health minister Ryan Park said it would take a few months for NSW Ambulance to transition to the new $6 million station.
When contacted by the Leader, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance would not comment on the move but said there was still no official date locked in for the doors to open in Piper Street.
"It is yet to be confirmed when the station will be opening," the spokesperson said.
Mr Park said specialist ambulance staff would need to ensure "testing systems" are finished and given the tick of approval, before paramedics could roll out.
The new station includes 12 bays for ambulances, as well as a wash bay, staff parking, administration and storage areas.
The South Tamworth ambulance station will remain operational once the new facility is opened, with both servicing the city.
