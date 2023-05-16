TAMWORTH'S multi-million-dollar new ambulance station is finished but it won't house any paramedics for some months to come.
Construction on the state-of-the-art facility on Piper Street in North Tamworth was completed this month with the keys handed over to NSW Ambulance.
The first sod on the estimated $6 million build was turned in April, last year, and now Minister for Health Ryan Park said it would take some months for NSW Ambulance to transition over to the new site.
NSW Ambulance will soon begin works to commission the building including "testing systems and adding the finishing touches" to the fit out inside.
"We have now reached the final milestone in the delivery of Tamworth's new ambulance station, with construction now complete," Mr Park said.
"This is a big step towards providing local paramedics with a high-quality base and the latest facilities and equipment to meet the current and future emergency care needs of the local community."
In the new space, there is 12 ambulance parking bays, a wash bay, staff parking facilities as well as administration and storage areas, and staff amenities.
The NSW government previously said the new station had plenty of room to grow to house extra paramedics for the city's growing population in the years to come.
The Marius Street ambulance station - which has housed the city's paramedics since 1926 - will continue to operate until the new Piper Street station is fully functional.
The South Tamworth ambulance station will remain operational once the new facility is opened, with both servicing the city.
