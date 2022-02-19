news, latest-news,

Tamworth's new ambulance station has been given the green light by the regional planning authority. The $6 million project will replace the 95-year-old Tamworth City Ambulance Station on Marius Street. The Northern Regional Planning Panel signed off on the project on Thursday. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the next step was getting a start date for construction, but he still hoped to be able to cut the ribbon on the station before the 2023 state election. READ MORE: "The site's ready to go, we've got full planning approval now, it's got a DA approved," he said. "The Joint Regional Planning Panel have approved it. It is now good to go and we expect construction and works to start on that site for the new state-of-the-art station as soon as possible." Set to be built on old tennis courts at 59-73 Piper Street, in North Tamworth, the facility will contain a small gym, room for eight ambulances, 1400 square metres of floor space and, for the first time, female change rooms. Mr Anderson called it a "state-of-the-art" station built with slack, so as to be able to accommodate more paramedics as the city grows. "The proposal is strategically important because it will strengthen North Tamworth's role as the primary location for regional scale health facilities," the panel determined. It noted that neighbouring residents may be affected by light spill from headlines, or noise from sirens. "However, mitigation measures are proposed to lessen the effects of these potential impacts and with these measures the proposal will be satisfactory," the panel report said. The site gives paramedics access to Taminda across the new Duri Street bridge. Mr Anderson said it was a big win for local medicine. "This is great news for Tamworth. This is great news for our region. Great news for paramedics," he said "Lets get on with it. I'm pushing for Health Infrastructure and NSW Ambulance now to get a start date."

