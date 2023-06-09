Oxley High teacher Jessica Burg has always wanted to help guide people into making their passions and dreams a reality.
Now, as the latest recipient of the NSW Teachers Health Early Career Scholarship, she can do exactly that. The scholarship will enable her to pursue post-graduate studies without the concern of cost.
"I have a passion for helping others," Miss Burg said.
"And I wanted to help support individuals and students in a guided environment."
"It was the typical Year One - Year Two bossing people around, doing all of the 'I'll give you homework' and 'I'll teach you how to swim'. I always knew I was going to become a teacher," she said.
"The decision to become a secondary teacher came from the fact I could develop those deeper bonds with the students, and have a greater chance to help direct them into what pathways they wanted in life.
Miss Burg began working at Oxley High last year, after receiving the Teach NSW Rural Scholarship. Through the scholarship she was assured a job in a regional community after graduation.
She was happy to score a Tamworth teaching placement, she said, as Oxley High has been a great first step in her career
"The school has been really supportive in the early part of my career. I've been given a lot of opportunities to work in co-curriculars, that is where SRC [student representative council] comes through.
"I'm doing the digital classroom officer job as well, so I'm supporting staff in incorporating technology into the classroom a lot more."
Down the track, Miss Burg hopes to become a high school principal. But for now, she is savouring the moments of her early career, and enjoying her time as a young teacher.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
