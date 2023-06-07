Armidale baritone Ziggy Harris is trading in his job at Bunnings for the international stage.
The 23-year-old has been picked to play the infamous title role in Mozart's opera, Don Giovanni, in Weimar, Germany, this July.
He will leave his casual job at Bunnings in Armidale next week and fly out on June 14.
It's the second time Harris has trod the boards in a European opera.
Last year, the former TAS student played Papageno in The Magic Flute, also by Mozart, also in Germany.
"That experience, and the people I met there, lit a fire within me to work harder than ever," Harris said, which has now resulted in him receiving substantial scholarships to commence his Masters of Opera at the Schulich School Of Music in Montreal, Canada later this year.
"I am able to perform in Europe and study in Canada because there is a rich legacy of musical and theatrical education in this part of the world, and it has proven to command international respect," Harris said.
Indeed, he is following in the footsteps of fellow New Englander, Bingara-raised Lexi Hutton, who is now resident soprano at the Deutsche Opera Berlin.
"New England has produced a lot of musical talent. We pop up everywhere, just ask any muso around other parts of the country! They'll know a musician from Armidale," Harris said.
"It's deeply meaningful to me to contribute to this town's legacy, and to the artistic community that essentially helped to raise me."
Harris' career has soared since initially taking violin lessons at the tender age of four.
During his youth, his musical education was founded within the New England Conservatorium Of Music, whilst he played in the Armidale Youth Orchestra, competed in eisteddfods and engrossed himself within the music programs The Armidale School had to offer, whilst he completed his schooling there.
After completing his HSC, Harris studied his Bachelor Of Music at Sydney Conservatorium, majoring in Classical Voice, having been awarded the Pete Davidson and Patrician Long Scholarships.
During the pandemic, Harris was a choral scholar for the choir of Christ Church St Laurence, based in Sydney's CBD.
Closer to home, he's also been a guest artist with the Armidale Symphony Orchestra as well as the Blue Mountains' Phoenix Choir.
In between musical gigs, Harris has worked casually behind the paint desk at Bunnings, to additionally support his studies and travels.
"But this music and theatre is my life, I especially enjoyed my time in Weimar last year, where I met some amazing people, both on the stage and afterwards, socially," Harris said.
Before flying to Germany on July 14, Harris will give a farewell recital at Armidale Uniting Church on Saturday, June 10 from 6pm. He will be accompanied by Robert Manley.
To access tickets and information about upcoming performances go to www.ziggyharris.com
