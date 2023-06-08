It's time to give a round of applause to Tamworth's growing business community.
Nominations for the 2023 Quality Business Awards are now open, and the business chamber is encouraging the Tamworth community to show their support for their favourite local business.
"We were within inches of winning last year. We'll get it this year," Cafe Vivaldi owner Dinesh Goyal told the Leader.
Awards will be handed out in 29 categories, making it one of the largest regional business award programs in NSW.
Following a record-breaking year of more than 1700 nominations, Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney says he wants the award's third iteration to be "even bigger and better."
"This year, we've made the decision to go digital, with all nominations for this year's awards to be completed via a QR code, via the Tamworth Business Chamber website or by calling the chamber office," Mr Sweeney said.
"We're also excited to be bringing back our 'Nominate to Win' prize draw, where anyone who nominates a business will go in the draw to win great prizes each week."
The business chamber is also calling for anyone interested in becoming a judge for the 2023 awards to submit their expression of interest via the Tamworth Business Chamber website.
More than 60 judges from a variety of business and industry backgrounds will be needed to decide this year's winners.
"We have a number of people who come on board each year to assist with the judging process, but we always need more, and I encourage anyone who'd like to become a judge for the 2023 awards to get in touch with the chamber," Mr Sweeney said.
Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb said the council is proud to support the awards for the third year running.
"We talk about the growth and prosperity of our region, and across that are a lot of small businesses having a crack and working hard, and we need to recognise that hard work," Cr Webb said.
Nominations are open until Monday, July 10, and winners will be crowned at the 2023 Quality Business Awards gala dinner on Friday, September 8, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Convention Centre.
Community activist Kimberley Squires and Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson will be the MCs at the awards event, which hopes to surpass last year's glitz and glamour.
"The business community in regional centres is so important in shaping the town and we all benefit from the amazing work you all do," Ms Squires said.
All businesses in the Tamworth regional local government area are eligible to be nominated for the 2023 Quality Business Awards and community members can nominate online at www.tamworth.org.au or by calling 6766 4810.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
