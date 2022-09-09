AFTER a record-breaking year of nominations, the best of the best in Tamworth's business scene have officially been crowned.
A crowd of more than 950 people gathered at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Friday night to celebrate excellence across a vast range of industries.
Tamworth Business Chamber President Stephanie Cameron said more than 200 businesses were in the running for top spot in their respective categories, with 29 winners crowned at the end of the night.
"The chamber would like to extend a huge congratulations to all the finalists and winners," she said.
"It has been a very competitive process and this year's winners are an example of resilience, excellence and innovation."
The highly coveted Noel Park Award, which is presented to the person who has made a significant contribution to the growth of Tamworth, was awarded to Raymond McLaren for his service to the region as the founder of Andromeda Industries in Moonbi and his time in the Rotary Club as an active conservationist.
Born and bred in Glen Innes, Mr McLaren attended Newcastle University College to complete a mechanical engineering certificate before moving to Tamworth in 1966.
It was during his time in Newcastle where he was first introduced to the world of knotting, which led to his inventions of superflex cable and flat woven slings, both of which are still a huge part of lifting and rigging across the country.
Mr McLaren opened his first workshop at 8 Hudson Street in Tamworth in 1968 before relocating to a larger block of land in Moonbi in 1984 where his business was known as Andromeda Cables.
Since then, the company has grown into a multi-million dollar business and is known right across the region and beyond.
Outside of his business, Mr McLaren also established the Tamworth Rucksack Club in 1969 for dedicated bushwalkers, has dedicated his time to repairing telescopes for the local astronomy club and is a supporter of the School of St Judes in Tanzania and has visited the students to help with village projects.
Mr McLaren has also been a longstanding active member of the Rotary Club of Tamworth and has held many executive positions, including president.
He currently serves as the National Youth Science forum officer for the club.
As a keen conservationist Mr McLaren has purchased 15 properties in Moonbi during the past 40 years, adding up to a parcel of land which was awarded a voluntary conservation agreement in 2006.
Ms Cameron said Mr McLaren was the "perfect example" of someone who had contributed tirelessly to making the region a better place.
"I congratulate Mr McLaren for all he has achieved," she said.
Residents of Tamworth had their say and crowned Birrelee MACS child care centre the winner of the people's choice category.
Excellence in customer service for a small retail business was awarded to Super Steel Tamworth with the large retail business award going to Penrose Prime Meats.
For the hospitality sector, Miss Juju Foods took out the win for excellence in customer service and Ruby's Cafe and Gift Store was the winner for the large venue category.
Tamworth Community College was crowned the best of the best for excellence in customer service in education and training and Furney's Stockfeeds took out top prize for their service in the animal industry.
In the health and wellbeing space, excellence in customer service was awarded to Snake Athletic.
For professional services Rhythm Digital was recognised for their customer service as a small business and Partner Now Property took out the win in the large business category.
CH Boutique Hotel was awarded for their customer service in the accommodation sector.
Blonde Republic came out on top for customer service in hair and for beauty the award went to Soho on Bourke.
Workforce Extensions Tamworth had their time in the spotlight for their customer service in the employment and recruitment industry and Chester's Mechanical took out the top prize in the motor transport and sales or service sector.
Mr McLaren was lucky enough to grace the stage again after Andromeda Industries took out first place for customer service in manufacturing and construction.
For trades and services the best customer service award went to FarmCrete and for tourism, sport and entertainment, West Entertainment Group took home the prize.
The winner for excellence in customer service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses was awarded to Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services.
Excellence in workplace health and safety was awarded to Oxley Community Transport Services.
The start up superstar title was awarded to Vesi Water.
Wall's Honey Co took out top prize for excellence in micro business and excellence in innovation went to Leading Edge Tamworth.
Excellence in business was awarded to Spilt Milk and the title of outstanding community organisation went to Tamworth Regional Landcare Nursery.
C7EVEN Communications was the winner for the excellence in small business category.
Sharon Goff from Happy Smiles Dental Care was crowned the most outstanding employee in the city and the award for the employer of choice went to Oxley Community Transport Services Inc.
The Studio's Kristi Cini was crowned as Tamworth's outstanding young business leader and Rachel Phillips from Birrelee MACS took home the title for outstanding business leader.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
