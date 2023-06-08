The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Manilla Vintage Machinery Rally June 10 and 11

By Newsroom
Updated June 8 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manilla Antique Machinery Group president Tim Scanlon is ready for a big weekend. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Manilla Antique Machinery Group president Tim Scanlon is ready for a big weekend. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The community of Manilla is preparing for a massive influx of visitors this weekend for their annual Vintage Machinery Rally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.