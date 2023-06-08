The community of Manilla is preparing for a massive influx of visitors this weekend for their annual Vintage Machinery Rally.
The event is being held over two days, but kicks off with a Tractor Trek on Friday, June 9, when trekkers will set out from the showground at about 9am.
President of the Manilla Vintage Machinery Group Tim Scanlon said they are expecting more than 3000 people to pass through the gates of the Manilla showground across the two days.
"If we can get the weather with us this year it's going to be a cracker I reckon," Mr Scanlon said.
"The feature this year is Howard tractors .. it's a hundred years old."
As well as the stationary displays at the showground on Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be treated to a parade on Saturday morning from 11am.
"There'll be restored trucks, semi trailers, tractors, vintage cars, and even the unrestored stuff in the parade as well," Mr Scanlon said.
"There's also heaps of swap meets down at the showground.
"There's a couple of steam engines coming from Tamworth, they're portables. There's shearing machines and there's a guy from the central coast who makes ropes. There's also motorbikes on display as well, so there's something for everyone.
"We had our meeting on Tuesday night and I have never seen so many people at the meeting."
Entry to the showground is $5 for adults, $2 for kids aged 5-12 years.
"Mum and dad can take the kids out and have a day out for $20 dollars, it's hard to find something like that these days," Mr Scanlon said.
The CWA and Manilla Soccer Club will be catering.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Manilla Preschool and Neville Grant's Christmas Run are among the groups that will benefit from funds raised.
The showground will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday.
