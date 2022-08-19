The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Business

Tamworth Quality Business Awards 2022 finalists revealed after record-breaking year for nominations

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron announced the finalists on Friday. Pictures by Gareth Gardner

IT'S the moment the business community has been waiting for - the list of award finalists is here and they're ready to step into the limelight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.