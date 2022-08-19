IT'S the moment the business community has been waiting for - the list of award finalists is here and they're ready to step into the limelight.
A record 1,727 nominations were received for the Tamworth Quality Business Awards, with businesses from all walks of life putting their skills to the test over the last month.
The region's thriving business sector has powered through COVID-19 restrictions, implementing innovative new measures, making them more resilient than ever.
Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said the record nominations shows growing support from the community, and proves just how valued local businesses are.
"I want to thank the people out there for going online and nominating businesses that deserve that recognition," she said.
"I think businesses have done it hard over the last few years and it's just really great to see that groundswell of nominations coming out in support."
More than 200 finalists will vie for the win across 29 categories at the gala dinner in September.
Helen Hystek, who runs Helen Hystek Properties, was nominated in two categories and said she aimed to bring something unique and authentic to the table.
"Ultimately, it would be great to win, but I'm just happy that I've made it to the finalists, because your business is really put to the test," she said.
"The business awards are always fun and a great place to go for networking. It's a great recognition of all the businesses in town coming together and celebrating each other.
"Tamworth is just moving ahead and the businesses here are exemplary compared to a lot of other towns in regional Australia."
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said local businesses are "just killing it" and he's "blown away" by the growing support for the awards.
"The businesses in our region, they're resilient, they're firing," he said.
"This is a second awards the chamber has organised this year, and I want to take my hat off to them for the hard work that they've done and the support they've got within their own community."
Two new categories were launched this year - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Excellence in Customer Service and Excellence in Innovation - and Ms Cameron said nominations for these categories were strong.
Winners will be announced at the 2022 Gala Dinner on Friday, September 9 with tickets on sale now at the chamber website and attendees invited to "reward themselves with a night of glitz and glamour".
Carpet One Tamworth
Collins Booksellers Tamworth
Godfrey's
Moonbi Post Office
Super Steel Tamworth
Sweet Secrets Lingerie
Tamworth Bicycles
The OLDE Farm Store
Bearing Accessories
BP Viaduct
Forty Winks Tamworth
Harvey Norman Computers Tamworth
JB Hi-Fi Tamworth
Monogram It Workwear and Safety
Penrose Prime Meats
RB Sellars
Austin Tourist Park
CH Boutique Hotel
Fossickers Tourist Park
Ibis Styles Tamworth
Plumes Boutique Bed & Breakfast
Stockmans Motel Pty Ltd
The Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth by Rydges
Burger Bulls
Miss Juju Foods
Molly Mays
Moonbi General Store
Nundle Fuel & Café
Papa Luigi's
Sonny's Bakery
The Welders Dog Craft Beer Bar Tamworth
Cafe Vivaldi
Camp Grounds
Deco Wine Bar & Restaurant
Ruby's Cafe & Gift Store
The Pig & Tinder Box
The Press - Basement Bar
The Workshop Kitchen
Tudor Hotel Tamworth
Goodstart Early Learning Calala
Milestones Early Learning Centre - South Tamworth
Milestones Early Learning Centre - CBD, Tamworth
O'Grady Drama New England
St Edward's Primary School
Tamworth City Dance Academy
Tamworth Community College
The Studio - Classical & Performing Arts
Cavanagh's Stockmaster Pty Ltd
Furney's Stockfeeds
Marius Small Animal Veterinary Clinic
Pawfectly Stunning
Piper Street Veterinary Clinic
Texas Star Performance Horses
Ulla Murra Agistment - Short Term Horse Stays
Valley Produce
Carter Nutrition
Curves Tamworth
F45 Training Tamworth
Myo & Barn
New England Behaviour Support
REVFIT - Revival Fitness & Coaching
Snake Athletic
Tamworth Remedial Massage Centre
Aussie Tamworth
Chris Watson Travel
Helen Hystek Properties Pty Ltd
Melanie Kate Celebrancy
PlanPlus Wealth Advisers
Rhythm Digital
Tamworth NRMA
Technitune Professional Services
ACM Rural Events
Burke & Smyth Real Estate
Burke & Douglas Funerals
C7EVEN Communications
Commonwealth Bank Business Centre
Everingham Solomons
McCulloch Agencies
Partner Now Property
Blonde Republic
Design Hair Studio
Glamour Empire
Illegal Lengths in Hair
Runway
Sass & Co on Darling
Simply Shine
Tribecca & Co
Beautiful Image Tamworth
Beauty on Bridge Street
Euphoria Hair.Beauty.Spa
Makeup by Marnie
More Than Just a Pretty Face
Soho on Bourke
The Beauty Room
Urban Vogue Dayspa
AIMBIG Employment Tamworth
APM Employment Services
BEST Employment
Joblink Plus
Jobs Australia Enterprise
Jobs Australia Enterprise Disability Employment Services
Regional Recruitment Partners
Workforce Extensions Tamworth
Brown & Hurley Group
Chester's Mechanical
Fiona's Minibuses
Jakes Car Detailing
Leicht's Tyre and Auto
Move-it Relocations & Storage Tamworth
Tamworth Tyres & Suspension Centre Pty Ltd
Tyreright Tamworth
Andromeda Industries
Bluedog Fences Australia
Kareela Constructions
Lysaght Tamworth
MW & LM Single Builders Pty Ltd
Nathan Love's Homes
Simmonds Kitchens & Detailed Joinery
Tamworth Blinds & Awnings
A1 Hire
Advanced Carpet Care
FarmCrete Pty Ltd
Jim's Mowing Calala
North West Shutters & Home Additions
O'Brien's Earthmoving Solutions Pty Ltd
Shonny's Balloon Art
Wrights Pest Solutions
92.9fm Tamworth
Capitol Theatre Tamworth
Escape Rooms Tamworth
Flight Centre Tamworth
Forum 6 Cinemas
Kidszone
Tamworth Tenpins & More
Wests Entertainment Group
Carey's Freight Lines
CBM Facilities Group
Infrabuild Tamworth
LessPlex Group
Oxley Community Transport Services Inc
Tamworth Miniature Railway
2 Rivers Pty Ltd
Aboriginal Employment Strategy
Birrelee MACS
Indigico Creative
Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service
Bright Minds Tutoring & Educational Support
Dixie & Thyme Counselling
Holistic Recovery
M.Y. Dog Grooming Salon
PhysioSpec Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation
Taminda Super Wash
The Deck
Vesi Water
Daisy Lane & Co
Design To Fab
Helen Hystek Properties
Indigico Creative
New England Containers
O'Grady Drama New England
Tamworth Cabs
Wall's Honey Co
C7EVEN Communications
Barton Lane Practice
Chris Watson Travel
Pinnacle People Solutions
Rhythm Digital
Slack-Smith Financial
Tamworth City Dance Academy
The Studio - Classical & Performing Arts
Bras N Things
Calibre Country Shooting & Outdoors
IPAR Rehabilitation
Little Blue Wren Services
Roberts + Morrow
Spilt Milk Bar
Birrelee MACS
Community College Northern Inland Inc
Oxley Community Transport Services Inc
Rosalie House
Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council
Tamworth Meals on Wheels Inc
Tamworth Regional Landcare Nursery
TFSS - Tamworth Family Support Services
AMPS Agribusiness
Belmore Engineering
Calrossy Anglican School
Interpreter Pty Ltd
Leading Edge Tamworth
O'Grady Drama New England
St Edward's Primary School
Tamworth Equine Assisted Therapy
BEST Employment
C7EVEN Communications
Calibre Country Shooting & Outdoors
Central Hospitality Group
Double R Pty Ltd
Little Blue Wren Services
Marius Small Animal Veterinary Clinic
Oxley Community Transport Services
Barry McMahon (Holistic Recovery)
Cameron Bullock (Bearing Accessories)
Chris Usher (Calibre Country Shooting & Outdoors)
Cynthia Lay (McCulloch Agencies)
Jacqui Wood (Tamworth Remedial Massage Centre)
Jessica Wadwell (Everingham Solomons Solicitors)
Nicole Ryan (sSs BBQ Barns Bar N Grill)
Sharon Goff (Happy Smiles Dental Care)
Stephen Vile (BEST Employment)
Tania Roworth (Oxley Community Transport Services Inc)
Ashleigh Aspinall (Domestic Pet Transport)
Blake Butler (DLX Detailing)
Brooke Carrington (Myo & Barn)
Clint Coles (Everingham Solomons Solicitors)
Daniel Bullen (Belmore Engineering)
Danielle Lawlor (Beautiful Image Tamworth)
Hannah McKenzie (IPAR Rehabilitation)
Kristi Cini (The Studio - Classical & Performing Arts)
Mitchell Green (LessPlex Group)
Daniel McCulloch (McCulloch Agencies)
Paul Singh (Tamworth City Dance Academy)
Rachael Phillips (Birrelee MACS)
Sharmayne Spencer (Heritage Hill Equine Centre)
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
