Tamworth-raised singer/songwriter Amy Vee will deliver a homecoming performance this week.
Amy will return to her roots, with a show at The Press Basement Bar on June 9, alongside former Voice contestant Anna Weathercup.
The indie-folk singer said the whole idea of the tour is to help people reconnect with their love of live music.
"We both have this belief that people have lost touch with live music in recent years," she said.
"The pandemic had a role in that as people were not able to go out and see shows. But I feel people don't really give themselves the time to listen to music anymore, as it's become more of a background thing.
"We've intentionally chosen very intimate spaces, where you go and sit in the dark and really give into the moment."
The tour is set to hit spots throughout the Hunter region and Sydney.
Both artists are excited to be on the road, she said, as their initial 2021 tour was set to begin just as COVID hit.
"The night it was due to happen NSW lockdown laws came in. We literally had our instruments in our hands and about to walk out the door and then the gig was cancelled," Amy said.
Tamworth-based artist Goldheist will open the show at 7pm, before Amy Vee and Anna Weathercup take to the stage.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
