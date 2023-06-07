The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Amy Vee and Anna Weathercup will perform at The Press Basement Bar on June 9

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:59am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth-raised singer/songwriter Amy Vee will deliver a homecoming performance this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.