Workers at Lowes bp service station have urged drivers to remain safe on the roads this Fatality Free Friday.
Fatality Free Friday runs nation-wide every year on May 26. The aim is to have one day with zero accidents on Australian roads.
"We are all touched by road tragedy," Lowes bp NSW operations manager Matthew Knowles said
"Behind every road fatality statistic there are stories of rural families that will never be the same again."
"From mother, fathers, sisters, and mates that will be touched by something that can't be undone," he said.
The team at the Gunnedah Road petrol station raised awareness by offering free sausage sandwiches, lollypops, and providing people the chance to pledge to road safety by signing the Lowes bp inflatable truck.
Mr Knowles said these "light-hearted" tactics can initiate a wider conversation.
According to the NSW Centre for Road Safety, in 2023 there has already been 131 road related deaths on NSW roads.
"In 2022, there were 1193 lives lost on our Australian roads," Mr Knowles said.
"Almost two in three deaths occurred in regional and rural areas."
"Everyone from kids to adults can have the conversation to recognise the issue and their role in road safety," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
