The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth council conducts investigation into Ray Walsh House relocation after asbestos discovery

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council's Ray Walsh House relocation has come under the microscope. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Council's Ray Walsh House relocation has come under the microscope. Picture by Gareth Gardner

COUNCIL is keeping tight-lipped about an investigation into whether or not the relocation of staff from the asbestos-riddled Ray Walsh House was done by the book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.