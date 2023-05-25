COUNCIL is keeping tight-lipped about an investigation into whether or not the relocation of staff from the asbestos-riddled Ray Walsh House was done by the book.
Tamworth Regional Council's mayor and staff have avoided questions after a report evaluating the organisation's transparency, accountability and impartiality about the relocation of 280 council staff found room for improvement.
The probity report - which has been kept confidential - was a recommendation by staff to ensure the processes and decisions made during the move were appropriate.
At a public meeting, councillor Judy Coates revealed while the report "went well" for council, two recommendations had been made.
She said accountability and transparency; conflict identification and management; impartiality and fairness; confidentiality and information security; and value for dollar were the principles put under the microscope.
"They've made some suggestions that we need to address a couple of small points," Cr Coates said.
When asked by the Leader what recommendations were made, mayor Russell Webb declined to comment.
"I don't really want to talk about the Ray Walsh House thing at the moment," he said.
"Until we get some real solid positions on where we are heading forward, I think it's probably a bit too soon to start talking about it."
A spokesperson for council said there would be "no further comment" on the matter.
"The recommendations are part of a confidential report that is not able to be released to the public," they said.
General manager Paul Bennett said the report, which he called a "reassurance exercise", was partly based off an interview with him, and the project manager.
He said the magnitude and speed of the relocation, and the community interest in the matter warranted the investigation.
"We wanted to make sure and reassure the community that all the decisions that were made around the relocation were done in accordance with the powers that are given under the act," Mr Bennett said.
After the asbestos discovery was made in June last year, more than 200 staff were moved into council owned and commercially leased offices across the city.
The Leader has previously reported how much cash council has poured into refitting and refurbishing the new spaces to accommodate staff.
A decision is yet to be made about whether staff will move back into Ray Walsh House once the remediation works are carried out.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
