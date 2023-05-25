Dozens of budding young archaeologists have dug through the sands of time to unearth the wonders of history.
Kids grabbed their trowels and brushes on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, at Tamworth Regional Library and embraced their inner Indiana Jones at the Be an Archaeologist event.
The table-top dig one of the activities being held to celebrate National Archaeology week.
Tamworth-based archaeologist Lyle Douglas led a mock excavation to teach the young history seekers what it is really like to be an archaeologist.
"They are trying to find some artefacts in the sand," Mr Douglas said.
"There is a few different things including some broken-up cups and plates, and some coins."
After excavating all their findings the kids learnt how to analyse and classify each of the items.
Mr Douglas said he wants to peak the kids' interest in archaeology as a potential career, particularly in regional areas.
"In regional areas we have firms like Moss Environmental, we have heritage advisors who provide assistance in environmental planning," he said.
"Every time there is a development when Indigenous artefacts are found, we involve the local Indigenous community and make sure the artefacts go back to the right places.
As part of the week the University of New England (UNE) is also hosting a special session on Thursday May 25.
The Archaeology of Tamworth: Hidden in Plain Sight will include presenters Lyle Douglas, Melinda Gill from the Tamworth Historical Society and cultural consultant and Gomeroi man Len Waters.
The free event gets underway at 5:30pm in the Campbell Howard Room at the UNE building in Fitzroy Street, Tamworth, and will be followed by a light supper.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news.
