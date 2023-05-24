Community members are preparing to capture picture perfect moments at the 59th Annual Currabubula Art Show.
Organisers excited to add a photography category to the exhibit.
"There was a calling for it and we thought why not," President of Red Cross Kathy Smith said.
"It's an art show and that doesn't mean paintings only," she said.
The annual show is set to attract thousand of art lovers over the weekend, with over 300 entries from across Australia ranging from oil paintings and sculptures, to miniature art works, pottery, and hand-made silver jewellery.
The event will showcase works from across the New England region, including Tamworth, Uralla, Quirindi, and Armidale.
The new photography category has already proven to be quite popular, with around 55 entries.
Along with highlighting local talent, the show will also offer a wide array of works from the far edges of Australia.
"They are coming from far and wide. I have a jewellery smith coming from Queensland and she does beautiful work," Ms Smith said.
"Even though there is a lot of local talent this show goes far and wide."
The highly anticipated event also acts as a fundraiser for the Currabubula Red Cross, along with a portion of the money going back into the local community.
"This year's funds will be going towards the upgrades of the toilet facilities in the hall, while last year's money went to a new commercial oven," Mrs Smith said.
"We've always got wishlists of what we want to do for our small village."
Mrs Smith said it's exciting to see the event get bigger and bigger every year. It's also great to see the local community and organisations chip in to support the event, she said.
"It's fantastic for our community it brings people in and betters our Currabubula community," she said.
An Opening Gala will be held on Thursday night May 25, from 6pm to 9pm.
The Currabubula War Memorial Hall will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm both Friday May 26 and Saturday May 27, and 10am to 4pm Sunday, May 28.
