It's possible that on Keyla Goncalves' birthday this year, she will be opening her own restaurant.
The franchisee of Tamworth's Guzman y Gomez (GYG) got a job offer as a crew member with the chain on her birthday, June 21, in 2017.
On her five year anniversary and birthday, she was promoted to an office role.
The opening of the restaurant on Bridge Street may be a 30th birthday gift, she said.
"When I first started seven years ago, I never thought I would have my own restaurant, and now I'm about to open," she said.
"Everywhere I go, I try to wear my [GYG] jumper so I can call people's attention, and every single store I go into people ask me, 'when are you guys opening?'"
"That's what I want to hear."
About 30 Tamworth locals have been hired and are undergoing training in the Port Macquarie store, which makes up half the team, she said, and on June 5, an open interview session will be held at 4pm at the community centre on Darling Street.
"We've been having great people coming to the interviews, and we are expecting to hire half of the team in the next three weeks," she said.
The chain will join a suite of fast-food options in the city, but Ms Goncalves said GYG makes everything fresh daily.
"Who says that fast food needs to be bad food?" she said.
"Tamworth needed a GYG."
The opening is expected at the end of June.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
