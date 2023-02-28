MOVING 280 staff out of the asbestos-riddled Ray Walsh House has burnt a hole in council's wallet.
Budget and investment papers have revealed how much Tamworth Regional Council has been forced to fork out to refit and refurbish sites across the city, to relocate staff.
The budget papers, which were presented to councillors at a meeting on Tuesday night, show getting the new council chambers up-to-scratch has cost $19,000 alone.
The Nemingha Room, located in the historic Lands Building on Fitzroy Street, has been repurposed to host council's fortnightly meetings, which are livestreamed and open to the public.
Moving directors and senior staff into the old Leader building, on the corner of Marius and Brisbane Street, has set council back $25,416, and refurbishing the Parry Building on Peel Street has racked up a $15,467 bill.
A spokesperson for council said the funds were required to allow staff to perform their "day-to-day duties".
"The buildings needed to be set up for use for their current purpose," the spokesperson said.
Staff have been relocated to six sites across the city; four council-owned buildings and two that are being commercially leased.
The customer service team's new home, which opened in January at 474 Peel Street, cost council $194,703 to set up.
At the time, mayor Russell Webb told the Leader the site was chosen for its convenience and accessibility to the public.
Moving data infrastructure housing out of Ray Walsh House has cost council $44,000 and IT works have left the organisation with a $32,583 bill.
The spokesperson said moving the data infrastructure was a mammoth task.
"The infrastructure all needed to be relocated," they said.
"Which for an organisation with 650 staff was a huge technical and resourcing exercise."
It is expected council will have forked out $304,478 by the end of the current financial year, to cover the relocation costs.
Additional costs in the 2023/24 financial year are anticipated to set council back $399,393, and $412,736 in the following year.
The spokesperson confirmed some expenses have been offset by not having to pay to operate Ray Walsh House.
The future of the building is still up for debate, with council yet to decide whether staff will move back into the building once it is stripped of asbestos.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
