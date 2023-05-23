COST of living pressures have people reaching out for help from the Salvation Army for the first time, major Tony DeTommaso said.
The theme of the 2023 Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal running until June is 'nobody should struggle alone'.
"As a Salvation Army officer, nobody struggling alone means that we can provide the best support that we can," Mr DeTommaso said.
Financial counsellors working at the Salvation Army in Tamworth are busy helping people put their bills on standby with advocacy, he said.
The organisation also helps guide them with their super, pay their rates or delay that, and of course, emergency relief, by handing out a meal and a voucher.
The appeal has been ongoing for the month of May and more than $4000 has been collected, Mr DeTommaso said.
In Tamworth, most of the funds from the appeal are typically used towards Christmas, he said.
"We're helping people all year round, but Christmas time, the need is just amplified," he said.
"We want to be on that journey with them for hope, and listen to their story and say, we are understanding, we want to do the best we can in supporting you on that journey."
The appeal concludes at the end of June, with QR codes and donation boxes available in shopping centres, but donations can be received all year round.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
