POLICE are investigating after an ambulance window was smashed by a rock while a patient and two staff were inside.
Officers are appealing for the public's help after rocks were intentionally thrown at a NSW Ambulance in the New England area about 9pm on Wednesday.
Police said the ambulance was on the road in Guyra, in the New England Highway and Tenterden Street area, when the driver's side window was shattered by a rock.
One patient and two paramedics were in the vehicle at the time, according to police.
READ ALSO:
"Luckily no one was injured, but the vehicle suffered serious damage, making it unsuitable to respond to emergency calls," a New England police spokesperson said.
Police were called and launched an investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage or CCTV from the area, has been urged to contact police.
Armidale police can be reached on 6771 0699, or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
NSW Ambulance has been contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.