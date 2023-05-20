NESTLED away in Kentucky about 13km from the nearest town is Dobson's Distillery.
But visitors should be warned not to suggest it's located out of the way.
In fact, it has the biggest shopfront possible, according to Stephen Dobson.
"A good reputation," he said.
"People have to leave the highway to come here, and they do, in droves, and that's because of reputation."
Scoring accolades is something the distiller has done consistently, Mr Dobson said.
"So we don't need to be near town, town needs to be near us," he said.
While the New England Dry Gin has never not placed, Mr Dobson said the Belle Epoch is the best thing he'll do in his life.
"It's a really big thing for me, that one, and it is a stunning whiskey," he said.
"I want the New England to be seen as a region for spirits."
Mr Dobson got into the liquor business after working as director of photography for all special effects on Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge. While shooting the exteriors of Paris, he suffered a seizure that stopped his heart.
He had a brain tumour, called meningioma, which put an end to his film career.
To keep seizures at bay, he must be careful what he drinks and eats, and a promise to his doctor to only consume clean alcohol led to the distillery which has now been open for about 14 years.
As for his future?
"A man, with a brain tumour, in a distillery. You're looking at my future."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
