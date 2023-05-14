LOCALS COULD 'bearly' believe their eyes when a koala was spotted parked up in the fork of a tree in the Tamworth CBD.
It had to be seen to be believed, but a koala was seen casually crawling through Bicentennial Park on Saturday morning before it climbed trees, munched on leaves, and hung out into the afternoon.
Wildlife rescue services - including WIRES - were alerted by multiple passers-by, and the Leader understands the koala and its chosen location were checked by experts.
One wildlife lover told the Leader the lucky - and rare - sighting was the best Mother's Day present she could have asked for.
Koalas are a protected species, and are listed as a species vulnerable to extinction in NSW, as well as in Queensland.
People should keep their dogs under control and drive to the speed limit in areas where there are koalas, according to the NSW government.
Wild koalas should not be approached, which can cause them stress.
If you find a sick, injured or orphaned koala please call the WIRES rescue line on 1300 094 737, or fill in the online rescue form.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
