A REPEAT drink-driver has been sentenced to a community-based prison term after proving he could be safe on the roads.
Tamworth Local Court heard Michael Roy Foster had got rid of his car, could no longer drink alcohol, and was engaging in rehabilitation.
Magistrate Julie Soars handed him an intensive corrections order, or prison term in the community, for the charge of mid-range drink driving. She also ordered he complete 40 hours of community service.
"A seven-month sentence in the community," Ms Soars told him.
"Pay something back.
"I hope not to see you back before the court, sir, get some assistance, as you're doing."
READ ALSO:
During earlier sentencing submissions, Ms Soars said the offending involved some aggravation due to "a bit about his manner of driving" and the fact he was on good behaviour orders.
Foster caught the eye of police in November, last year, when he drove through a stop sign.
"There was no accident, for example," Ms Soars said.
The court heard in February that when Foster was pulled over and breath tested in November, his record included mid-range drink driving in 2008, a high-range charge in 2012, and another mid-range charge in 2021.
Ms Soars delayed sentencing Foster at that time to see if he could make real progress.
In court this week, Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe told the court Foster had made significant changes.
"He's very aware of how difficult it is to get around a regional town without a licence," she said.
She said he needed his licence to continue making progress with rehabilitation, and to find work.
Ms Soars disqualified Foster from driving for 12 months.
He was exempted from having an interlock device, after the court heard he did not have a car anymore, but his order included a condition that he must have zero alcohol in his blood while driving, and to drive while licenced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.