On Mother's Day we celebrate and recognise the true superheroes of the Tamworth community, from all walks of life, no matter their age.
Leoni Allwell began the youth LGBTIQA+ group, Refracted, out of love and a want to support her transgender daughter Alexis.
After Alexis moved back home from Wollongong, she noticed a lack of local services and support groups in the region
"She wanted to find a community in Tamworth and we couldn't find one," Ms Allwell said.
"So, we decided to start one in our living room and since then it's come in leaps and bounds."
READ ALSO:
Since the initial formation of Refracted, Ms Allwell has provided an abundance of support to young members of the pride community, along with their families.
"One of the reasons for starting this is because I knew that there were other families out there like mine. That really just needed someone to talk too," she said.
"I'm really happy that I've been able to provide that."
One of the stand out moments in Ms Allwell's impactful journey was when she touched the life of a young child who was transitioning in a regional village.
"Dianne Harris, last year's president of pride, had dropped off some of my cards out there at the school," she said.
"The school contacted me and I just sent some shoelace beads and badges ... the feedback I got from that school was that kid was so happy and was holding his head high."
"It's just the simple little things. Just for them to know that there is someone out there, to know you've had an impact on someone in a small community."
Sara Sharpley is a woman with a plan, and during her second date with now-husband Jake Sharpley, she made that plan very clear.
"I was like, 'this is my five-year plan. I want to move rurally. I want two kids and these are the names I have in mind. And if you don't like that, I will happily pay for breakfast and see you later'," she said.
"I was very upfront that I was not about wasting time and if he didn't want kids, I didn't want the relationship."
Now the two are happily married and the proud parents of a three-month-old baby, named Heath.
Mrs Sharpley said she has always wanted to be a mum.
"I always wanted that rural white picket fence with kids running around the paddock," she said.
"My aunty and uncle they had a couple of big acres in Scone. My cousins and I would take turns riding pewee motorcycles around the paddocks."
Mrs Sharpley said since moving to Tamworth she has been able to set down roots and build a strong support system.
"Jake has moved from the city and I've come from another rural community. We're away from our families, so we've had to build a village with our friends and our friends' families," she said.
"The Tamworth hospital and the community group have been helpful. The mothers' group they've set up has allowed for me to make other mum friends and meet mums in similar situations."
As she continues to watch her little family grow, Mrs Sharpley hopes her son knows no matter what happens in life, his parents will always be there to support and love him.
"Whether he continues to be identified as a he, whether he wants to do ballet or play with Tonka trucks, or if he wants to work in the arts, be a scientist, or engineer," she said.
"We will always be there for him and give him what he needs."
Wendy Larkam is known for her many talents.
During the day she works at the local abattoir and at night she is a belly dancer, and Shar Qui instructor.
But, to her five children [two biological and three step children] she is known as mum, along with being dubbed "nanny" by her eight grandchildren [with another one on the way].
Ms Larkam said life has not always been an easy road. She's faced many challenges to get to where she is now.
"I was a teenage mum at the age of 19," she said.
"The thought of becoming a mum was very frightening, particularly at a young age - from HSC straight into pregnancy. But, I had the support of my parents and my former partner's parents."
Ms Larkam is a survivor of domestic violence. After escaping her situation she raised her two children on her own, while also working two jobs and studying.
Over time she has regained her confidence and reclaimed her body through the art of belly dancing.
"It took me a long time to get through it. I had a brick wall as high as the Great Wall of China," she said.
"To trust a male and to have him in my life and my childrens' life, it was a very trusting thing that I had to do."
Despite all the twists and turns in her path, Ms Larkam continues to radiate positivity and is helping other victims and survivors of domestic violence.
She hosts numerous fundraising events at her studio with all proceeds going to the local women's shelter, along with raising awareness of domestic violence at the annual shimmery mob over the past 10 years.
Ms Larkam said the best part of her life is watching her children and grandkids grow.
Her granddaughters will be attending shimmy mob with her this year, as they are beginning to take an interest in belly dancing.
"They will be going around with their little fundraising buckets and they will also have their own coin belts."
For Katrina and Jill Telfer, celebrating their mum is not limited to just one day. They say every single day is mother's day.
"We don't think we need to be given a day to celebrate her. We can celebrate her every day of the year," Katrina Telfer said.
Over the last four years the sisters have been caring for their mum, Anna.
Ms Telfer said every minute of the day their mum is living is a special moment.
"The tide has turned," she said.
"We're now looking after her. She looked after us when we were little, and put us through the ringer when we were needing it. Now we're looking after her."
Ms Telfer said they show their love to her through small, meaningful gestures. This includes planting her favourite flowers, making her a cup of tea, or even just taking her to lunch.
"We can spoil her any day of the year. We can take her out for coffee or lunch. We grow her favourite flowers, chrysanthemum and give her a bunch of those or we'll give her roses," Ms Telfer said.
Recently, their mum returned to hospital after suffering from a minor stroke. But despite the difficult time, Ms Telfer said her mum retains her cheeky humour and good heart.
"She had a minor stroke and she said the other day, 'I might be old, I'm 88, but I don't feel 88. I actually feel 78'," she said.
"So, I turned to her and asked, 'So mum what is like to feel 78?' She said, 'Oh, I can't remember!' and we had a big laugh."
"She's just so sweet and she is 88. She's had a stroke and has one kidney, but she's got the most happiest disposition in life."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.