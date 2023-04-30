Tamworth residents are being encouraged to lace up their sneakers and get their hearts pumping for Heart Week.
Local walking group the Tamworth Trekkers is collaborating with Tamworth's cardiovascular working group to host a 'Walk, Talk, and Check', from 7.30am at Bicentennial Park on Tuesday, May 2.
"We need to take steps to raises awareness," organiser Robyn Barton said.
"Heart disease is the number one killer in Australia and it can affect anybody."
Walking participants will have the chance to receive a free blood pressure test, along with the opportunity to talk about preventative measures with health care professionals from Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network, Rural Fit, and Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service.
"It comes down to diet and exercise. It's the healthy lifestyle and the regular exercise," Ms Barton said.
The Heart Foundation reports that one person dies every 12 minutes from heart disease.
Managing Director of Rural Fit Andrew Mahony said heart disease is one of the biggest health issues facing Tamworthians.
In 2021, 5.8 per cent of Tamworth residents reported they were suffering from a long-term heart condition, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
"Given the statistics here in this region and the prevalence of cardiac heart disease, it's important that we focus on some positive actions to reduce these chances," Mr Mahony said.
"Getting health checks and using the great community assets, such as the walking track, as a way to manage those health risk factors."
Mr Mahony said that people are encouraged to make small changes in their lives to reduce the risks, including limiting fast food consumption, getting exercise about four times a week, increasing fruit and vegetable intake, and getting regular blood pressure checks.
"Everyone knows someone affected [by heart disease]... sadly they are getting younger and younger," he said.
"We want to help people take action on those early warning signs to prevent heart diseases."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
