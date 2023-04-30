ONE country council is teetering on the edge of a "prosperous time" as the demand for housing heats up.
Gunnedah Shire Council will push ahead with plans to rezone two parcels of agricultural land into residential lots in a bid to provide more affordable housing options.
Councillors unanimously supported a recommendation to rezone two paddocks on Bushs Lane to allow housing developments to go ahead.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said it was "pleasing" to see so many people wanting to move to the shire.
"The demand being so high, that an opportunity like this is before us, I think that's fantastic," he said.
"It's because of the actions of a very proactive council, in my view, that we're in this situation."
The land is located at 170 and 210 Bushs Lane.
Council also voted to place a draft 'voluntary planning agreement' on public exhibition for 28 days, which details an arrangement between council and the developers regarding water supply concerns.
The agreement states the two developers will pay to improve the pump capacity at Links Road Reservoir, with the Gallens Reservoir unable to meet the additional demand, and upgrades not scheduled until 2029.
Council's director of planning and environment Andrew Johns told councillors if the developer was "prepared to wait until 2029" they wouldn't be required to pay for the infrastructure upgrades.
Once the public exhibition period ends, council will submit the plans and agreement to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for a 'gateway determination' - a document outlining any further studies and requirements.
Minimum lot sizes at 170 Bushs Lane will be 1.2 hectares, and 9,000 square metres at 210 Bushs Lane, according to the plans.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
