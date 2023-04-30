New faces are arriving to protect and serve the community as seven probationary constables join the Oxley and New England Police Districts.
The recruits graduated from the NSW Police Force Academy on Friday and will report to their stations for work from Monday, May 1.
"I encourage all the attesting probationary constables to seize every opportunity, never stop learning, and to take pride in the uniform you wear everyday," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.
Of the seven new recruits, two will start their careers with the Oxley PD, serving Tamworth and surrounds like Barraba, Kootingal, Manilla, Nundle, Walcha, Quirindi, and other towns, while the other five are deployed across the New England PD which covers Uralla up to Tenterfield, and out west of Moree.
The final class of 2022 saw one officer join the Oxley ranks and three for New England.
New Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley said attaining the rank of probationary constable is a major step into a challenging career, and she looks forward to the new officers receiving support from their local stations as they embark on 12 months of on-the-job training.
"To be a NSW Police officer takes great courage, resilience and compassion, but is also an important and satisfying job and I urge anyone considering it as a career to come forward and put yourself to the test," she said.
The new officers will also undertake additional study via distance education while completing their on-the-job training.
Once they have completed both training and study the officers will be confirmed to the rank of constable.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
