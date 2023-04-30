The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley and New England Police Districts welcome seven police academy graduates

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 1 2023 - 5:00am
More than 220 new recruits threw their hats in the air at an attestation parade to graduate from the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday. Picture supplied by NSW Police
New faces are arriving to protect and serve the community as seven probationary constables join the Oxley and New England Police Districts.

