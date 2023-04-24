From ceramics to bohemian styled clothes, and artisanal food - there is truly something for everyone at one of the largest local markets.
The Currabubula boutique market will be hosting up to 180 stallholders on May 7, offering shoppers a wide range of handmade goods, along with food, drinks, and live music.
Organiser Veronica Filby said they are gearing up for a huge day.
"Every year it seems to increase in size," she said.
Read also:
Stallholders are travelling from far and wide to join in on a day filled with community fun.
"There is a massive amount of stalls. We have stallholders coming up from the south coast, the central west area and the north west area. We just really have a broad range of stallholders," Ms Filby said.
"We look at subsidising the excursions to make it a little bit more affordable for the parents. Our students get to go on a range of little adventures," Ms Filby said.
Stallholders will be offering a variety of high quality goods, including artworks, jewellery, homewares, furniture, plants, sculptures, and much more.
"The best part of our market is the whole idea that you get to shop and meet the person who's created, designed, or made whatever you're buying," she said
"That's the beautiful connection about our markets. As you can actually talk to the people, who've created your products."
The markets will run from 9am - 2pm at the Currabubula Recreation Ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.