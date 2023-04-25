"WE are proud of them".
Hundreds of people gathered at Gipps Street on Tuesday morning to pay their respects to veterans and current service men and women.
Retired Major Wayne Clarke, from the Hunter River Lancers, said while the nature of war has changed the "admiration", "gratitude" and "support" for soldiers stays the same.
"Whether the need is to help in a domestic disaster or pandemic, to defend the homeland, or to serve on an overseas deployment ... there will always be men and women who will be prepared to step forward," he said.
Major Clarke holds an Australian Defence Medal, the Defence Long Service Medal and the National Emergency Medal for his work on Operation Bushfire Assist in 2019 and 2020.
He said during the 2019 bushfire season 10 soldiers were needed to help support firefighters in the operation across Christmas and the New Year holiday.
"The requirement was filled immediately," Major Clarke said.
"Meaning some of those volunteers would be away from their young families at that time of year."
He said those who "had gone before them", and the support of their families and communities meant they were willing to step up.
All of these men and women, have been, or are citizen soldiers," Major Clarke said
"Members of our community who willingly volunteer to serve their country, or their community, without, in my experience, any hesitation."
The service was hosted by the Rotary Club of Tamworth West on Gipps Street, which has been dedicated as a First World War Memorial Street.
Club member Gavin Hombsch said the "tremendous turnout" was a reflection of the "importance of the day".
"People continue to remember the sacrifice that has been made by people so we can live in a free and democratic society," he said.
Mr Hombsch said it was good to see people re-emerging from COVID-19 and gathering again.
The Tamworth Brass Band performed hymns and Yvie Povea-Rowarth played The Last Post.
Tamworth High School students baked Anzac biscuits for attendees.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
