Thousands of people braved the pre-dawn in Tamworth to pay their respects to current and former servicemen and women.
The Dawn Service on Brisbane Street started just before the sun rose at 5.30 am on April 25, as about 3,000 people crowded around the Anzac Park gates.
RSL Tamworth sub-branch president David Howells led the service, acknowledging those who fought in war and served in peacetime.
Wreaths were laid at the wrought iron Anzac gates, followed by the bugle call, the traditional minute of silence, and the Piper's Lament.
A silent echo of respect breezed through the crowds, as the Ode of Remembrance was cited: "lest we forget", Mr Howells said.
Among the audience was Vietnam veteran Lloyd Allen who sat in silence to remember his three good mates who were killed while on active duty.
Wearing his war medals on the left side of his jacket, the well-decorated former soldier says he attends the Dawn Service every year.
"But it could be my last one," the 88-year-old said, his hands folded in the warmth of a blanket brought to shield against the cold.
This is the first Dawn Service Tamworth local Kathryn Cramer has been to, and she says it was the realisation of having a son the same age as those who fought in Gallipoli, at the age of 19, that made the event more special to her.
"It's a bit emotional, realising what they did for us," Ms Cramer said.
Abigail Simpson, 12, arrived with her parents, sister and best friend, and said they attend every year because her family members have fought in previous wars.
Her mother Kim said it was just incredible to see the number of people who turned up this morning.
It's about teaching them what happened in the past and about Australian history.- Damien Schofield
Max and Judith Kerrigan drove all the way from Ballina to attend the Tamworth Dawn Service because their granddaughter Bridget Kerrigan was marching in the parade at 10 am.
"I loved it. It was a really good service," Mrs Kerrigan said.
Pinned to the right side of her jacket were the war medals of her "baby brother" Peter Arnold from Inverell who died during the Vietnam War at the age of 21 on February 7, 1967.
"Today is a special day," Mrs Kerrigan said.
Damien Schofield from Northern Rivers was visiting his parents in Dungowan for Anzac Day, and had brought his two children to continue the tradition of honouring those who served.
"It's about teaching them what happened in the past and about Australian history," Mr Schofield said.
"And about those who were in wars to give us this great life."
Mr Schofield's father served during the Vietnam War.
Anzac Day was established on April 25, 1916, a year after 8,700 Australian and 2,779 New Zealand soldiers died on the shores of Gallipoli, Turkey.
The day has come to symbolise all those who have served for Australia during war and peace time.
ANZAC is the acronym for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.
