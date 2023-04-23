A MAN "silly enough" to do his graffiti tag around Tamworth while on bail for break-in charges has copped a stiff rebuke from a magistrate.
Cameron Jade Anson has been convicted of damaging a toilet block with graffiti in Tamworth, while he is on conditional liberty for an aggravated break-and-enter in Church Street in Tamworth.
The 26-year-old is accused of being in the company of another when he broke into a Church Street home between 9pm and 12.15am on June 26, last year. Once inside, he's alleged to have intimidated the two occupants.
He's also alleged to have intentionally or recklessly damaged a Nissan Navara that was owned by one of the occupants.
He has not had to enter pleas, but was charged by Tamworth detectives after he was arrested within minutes of the alleged break-in.
In court, Anson also faced four charges of destroying or damaging property relating to two incidents of spray-painting graffiti in Tamworth.
He pleaded guilty to three charges before a fourth was withdrawn.
The court heard Anson was on bail at the time, unemployed and living with an elderly family member.
"As annoying as graffiti is in the community ... it's largely a victimless crime," Defence solicitor Paul Lewis said.
"He has put his hand up for it."
But magistrate Brett Thomas said graffiti was "not a victimless crime".
"It's annoying, and people get particularly upset about it," he said.
He said for Anson "to think you were going to get away with it" was mindless.
"There is CCTV everywhere," he said.
"It's obvious ... one, police know your tag, and, two, they know who you are."
He said "if you were silly enough to do your tag around town" then you would get caught, but Anson "should be concentrating on your [break-in] matters, not doing your tag".
Anson was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months and fined $500 for graffiti on a public toilet block.
The court heard there was also a delay with the break-in matter.
Mr Lewis said the case conference had not been held yet which was partly the fault of he, and the DPP.
"It's fair we both fall on our sword for that," he told the court.
The charges were adjourned to May with "bail to continue", Mr Thomas said.
