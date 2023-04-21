ONE town's emergency department is set to shut its doors after hours because it can't find enough staff to keep the service running 24 hours.
Hunter New England Health (HNEH) is in the midst of a staffing crisis and admits it will have to close the Wee Waa Health Service after business hours because it can't find enough nursing staff.
From May 8, the health service will only open 8am until 5.30pm, seven days a week.
The Wee Waa closure is the latest in a long list of closures or reduced services across the New England district, including reduced maternity services at Gunnedah hospital.
HNEH did not answer questions from the Leader, but urged any emergencies to go to Narrabri hospital, or ring an ambulance.
The health service did not confirm whether extra resources would be put on at Narrabri for the flow on of patients.
It's understood at least half-a-dozen more nursing staff are needed for the doors to reopen permanently.
Barwon MP Roy Butler said he had raised the issue with new Minister for Health Ryan Park who had agreed to his request to form a community-based working group to try and fix the issue.
HNEH confirmed the working party would include local MPs and community representatives that would work to support staff to continue providing care.
Mr Butler said he had "requested an urgent meeting" with Mr Park "about the critical workforce shortages that are facing Barwon and will work with [minister Park] to address this as soon as possible."
"I will be working to keep you all updated on this continuingly developing situation. My team and I will be working tirelessly to find solutions and make sure this remains at the forefront," he said.
"While I know this is alarming for many, and understandably upsetting, we will be working together to ensure you have access to the health services you need."
Any patients that present to Wee Waa and require admission will be transferred to Narrabri hospital, or another hospital in the health district.
"Wee Waa Health Service is experiencing these challenges, where despite extensive recruitment efforts the service has a number of nursing vacancies it has been unable to fill," a HNEH spokesperson said.
"While we continue to actively recruit to nursing vacancies, we're also working hard to redeploy nursing staff from other areas and engage nursing agencies to cover any gaps in the rosters, with the ultimate goal of increasing these services back to their usual state."
Locals with a non-emergency illness or injury should call their doctor or Healthdirect Australia - a 24-hour health phone line.
