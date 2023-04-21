POLICE are following a number of leads in the manhunt to find who is behind a series of targeted break-ins on local volunteer firefighting sheds.
Senior police are dismayed at the thefts to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Currabubula, near Tamworth; Watsons Creek, near Bendemeer; and its shared facility with the SES in Tambar Springs, on the Liverpool Plains.
All three have been hit in the last week by offenders, and the thefts of vital equipment and goods has been described as low blows on those entrusted to help in emergencies.
The brigades are still on call and continuing to operate, despite losing several thousands of dollars worth of tools.
The Leader understands police have made several inroads in the investigation in recent days, but were unavailable to comment on the investigation when contacted on Friday.
The Leader has previously confirmed all three break-ins to the sheds were believed to be connected with police looking for connecting clues at all three crime scenes.
The RFS said its members were working with Oxley police to investigate who was behind the thefts, imploring the community to come forward with any information.
"It is an incredibly disappointing situation for our volunteers and also for the wider community," Liverpool Range RFS Superintendent Paul McGrath said.
"The tools and equipment taken are vital to the first response role our brigades provide to the local community.
"The items taken are used by our members to assist their local communities during times of emergency, so this situation is something that affects everyone."
He confirmed "multiple pieces of critical response equipment was taken across all sites", meaning volunteers were being severely hampered in their efforts to respond.
Police believe offenders would have needed a vehicle and possibly a trailer to steal the hauls of goods, appealing for any locals who might have seen suspicious activity in and around the sheds.
"The brigades continue to operate, and the NSW RFS is working with the brigades to replace equipment where possible," Superintendent McGrath said.
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
