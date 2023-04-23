INSTALLING a second roundabout on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares has been slapped with a five month construction timeline.
A new roundabout on Calala Lane, between Goonoo Goonoo Creek bridge and Inala Close, will cause months of traffic delays as construction ramps up on a new housing estate.
The busy road will be reduced to a single lane between 9:30am and 2:30pm come May 3, to build the access way to the Outlook Estate.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said a new roundabout had been identified as the best option after conversations with the developer.
READ ALSO:
"The roundabout option was adopted to cater for future traffic generation and minimise traffic delay for a safer and more efficient road network," they said.
Approved plans will see the construction of a single lane roundabout.
But the spokesperson said a "supplementary westbound bypass lane" will be added in the future, when traffic volumes "justify" the need for extra works.
The five month construction will mark the second roundabout on Calala Lane, after one was installed on the intersection of Campbell Road.
Former paramedic and chairman of council's traffic committee Ray Tait, who was fiercely opposed to the Campbell Road roundabout due to safety concerns, said he held "serious reservations" about a second roundabout.
"Admittedly, Calala is growing," he said.
"But they've gone through so much in terms of traffic chaos and delays out there with the other roundabout."
Mr Tait said there had been a "proliferation" of roundabouts installed in the city whenever a "traffic issue" crops up.
In November, mayor Russell Webb told the Leader constructing a second roundabout was a "no-brainer" for Calala Lane.
"Going forward, there will be discussions with engineers and traffic teams to work out how it will be built, and how it's going to be funded," he said at the time.
The spokesperson confirmed the work is being funded, and carried out, by the developer.
Multiple agents connected to Outlook told the Leader the Calala estate was in the midst of being handed over to a new developer.
During peak hours, traffic will be opened to two lanes with roadwork speed limits in place to minimise disruptions.
Night works will also take place.
Notice will given via "variable message signs", the spokesperson said.
Future road works are on the table for Calala Lane, with the roundabout on Goonoo Goonoo Road to be turned into traffic lights as part of a $40 million upgrade.
The work, which isn't expected to be complete until 2027, has been considered essential to improve traffic flow.
Motorists have been advised to consult LiveTraffic for the latest updates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.