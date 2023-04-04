Children's laughter and squeals of delight amid the mad scramble of Easter egg hunts are expected to fill the air at Lake Keepit where families have snapped up every last camp spot.
The 279 spots, including 46 powered and 30 unpowered sites for plug-in campervan electricity, 20 chalets, six eco-tents, and 178 bush camping patches across the lake are fully booked.
Reflections Holiday Park manager Leith Smith said the grounds are one of the most popular in the New England region for Easter staycations.
"The foreshore will be lined with boats and ski boats pulled up alongside people's marquees," Mr Leith said.
And the splash park is expected to be reinflated for those children and adults of all ages wanting to test their latest backflip and bellyflop dives straight into the lake.
But Mr Smith has urged parents to "jump in quick" to secure a site for the school holidays from April 10 to 21, after the long weekend.
Tamworth local Paul Craigie was at Lake Keepit on Tuesday for a family reunion ahead of Easter, saying, "it's the atmosphere, people can come here and relax, and we don't have to worry about the heat or the cold at this time of the year".
But closer to Tamworth, owner of Town and Country Motor Inn, Jessie Grewel, said they are still struggling to fill the rooms and won't put up their rates this Easter as a consequence.
"We are still waiting for the calls," Mr Grewel said.
But up the road, the Golden Guitar Motor Inn is fully booked, with the nearby AELEC holding the National Quarter Horse Championships which runs until April 9, drawing in thousands of people for the weekend.
The Tamworth Women's International Rugby Tens Tournament has been postponed to September, which would otherwise be a big drawcard for tourists.
Tamworth council's Linda Bridges could not give a ballpark figure for how many people might be expected to arrive for Easter.
The coordinator for visitor economy said locals are likely to stay closer to home this year due to the cost-of-living crisis, and has urged people to make the most of the outdoors.
"Term one, for some people who have children, seems to have just rushed through, and people are feeling tired and looking forward to a break," Ms Bridges said.
"Being a long weekend, people can go out and enjoy the day and have a relaxing Sunday, knowing that Monday they can do the family chores at home."
