Harry Lewington and Blake Scicluna have produced starring allround performances to lift Farrer to the Davidson Shield title in Parkes.
After scoring 77 and 41, respectively, as Farrer made 169, the pair then led the charge as they routed Corowa for just 36 to secure a 133 run victory.
There were jubilant scenes following the final wicket with the Tamworth school having never won the CHS knockout silverware before.
They've been close, reaching the final on several occasions but falling short.
In the immediate aftermath coach Dave Olrich described the win as "very satisfying" and "very emotional", with the players dedicating the win to long-time Farrer coach John Kilborn.
The man affectionately known as Killer, coached the First XI from 1976 through to 2013 and was in charge the last time they made the final, which was in 2009.
"We made a real point of putting everything into it for Killer, for everything he's done for Farrer," Olrich said.
"He's been to the final so many times but never won."
At least three by Kilborn's count.
"I was so pleased to hear they finally won one," he said.
Olrich was keeping him up to date of their progress during the day although didn't quite give him the full picture of their innings.
The text he got was they had made 169. Not that they were 4-41.
"It was very tough early," Olrich said.
"Their opening bowlers were great, one was unplayable."
But Lewington and Scicluna dug in and played patiently "until they could score freely".
They then "outstanding" with the ball with Scicluna claiming 3-6 and Lewington 2-13 as Farrer wrapped up the win inside 18 overs.
Olrich also noted two "exceptional" run outs from deep in the field from Zac Craig and Adam Williams.
The region was well-represented in the finals, which were meant to be played in Bathurst the previous week but were washed out, with Inverell High's girls playing Corowa for the Marie Cornish Trophy.
They unfortunately went down.
