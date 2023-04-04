The Northern Daily Leader
Harness Racing: Jemma Coney earns first win for NSW

By Julie Maughan
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 11:00am
Jemma Coney (second from left) scored a big win for NSW over the weekend, and said it was her best win. Picture by RaceQ.
Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney enthusiastically took up the invitation to represent NSW in the 2023 Australian Female Drivers Championship at Albion Park on Saturday night and the experience did not disappoint.

