Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney enthusiastically took up the invitation to represent NSW in the 2023 Australian Female Drivers Championship at Albion Park on Saturday night and the experience did not disappoint.
With six heats contested, and representative female drivers from all over Australia competing, Coney put all her skills on display to take out the fourth heat with Bronski Delight.
"To win a race at Albion Park is pretty cool," Coney said on return to Tamworth.
"It was my first Albion Park winner and my best win I would say ... I haven't won too many races away from home.
"To win at Albion Park on a Saturday night is pretty cool."
"I would have been disappointed if I didn't win as the horse was a $2.50 favourite."
Competing behind horses unknown to the drivers, Coney commenced from the three barrier and followed trainer Charlie Cini's orders to secure her win with Bronski Delight.
"I was probably expected to get the lead - I was confident heading into the race and Charlie, the trainer, was confident as well," she said.
"I followed his race orders."
In taking the lead, there was no race pressure to come for Bronski Delight.
"I was left alone out in front as well," Coney said.
Bronski Delight covered the 1,660-metre race distance in a mile rate of 1.56.2, with the three-year-old filly running quarters of 28.3 seconds in the first, 31.6 seconds the second, 29.1 seconds third, and a final quarter of 27.4 seconds.
When Bronski Delight kicked away from the field in the home straight, Tasmanian reinswoman Tiarna Ford gave chase to Coney and her charge.
"I was worried when the other horse was coming but my horse kicked up just as much as she needed to do to win the race," she said.
Bronski Delight won the event by a head over Madrigal (Tiarna Ford) and One Last Roll (Samantha Pascoe) 12.8 metres away in third.
NSW secured two wins on the program, with fellow reinswoman Amanda Turnbull taking out the third heat with Jaccka Wally.
"It was a good experience and all the ladies spent time together after the races at a function so I have met some new people in the industry," Coney said.
"I would definitely do it again."
The 21-year-old will be back on the race track this Thursday at Tamworth for six drives before heading to Narrabri on Easter Mondy to contest the Clubs Carnival of Cups meeting.
"I was straight back into it when I got home doing the feed up for the night," she said.
The overall winner of the Championships was reinswoman Michelle Phillips representing Victoria.
