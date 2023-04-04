The Northern Daily Leader
Photos | All the action from the Tamworth lower grade grand finals

By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Bective East and City United spoiled North Tamworth's premiership party as the champions for the 2022/23 Tamworth cricket season were crowned.

