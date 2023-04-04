Bective East and City United spoiled North Tamworth's premiership party as the champions for the 2022/23 Tamworth cricket season were crowned.
Chasing an historic clean sweep after qualifying for all four of the weekend's grand finals, the Redbacks had to be content with just the one title.
That came in third grade, with City claiming the silverware in first grade and Bective second and fourth grade.
READ ALSO:
The Bulls' second grade triumph was led by Forbes Boydell, the quick claiming eight wickets for the game. His man of the match performance included 5-21 in the first innings as they dismissed the Redbacks for 78 in reply to their 102.
Matt Crawford was the top contributor to the Bulls' innings with 33.
Batting a second time, James Haling (44) was the mainstay as they made 159, leaving Norths to chase 194 for victory.
It proved out of reach, getting to 7-118 at the end of play.
Adam Jones was the hero for the Bulls in fourth grade, guiding them to a four-wicket win with an unbeaten 87.
It was one of two exceptional knocks for the game with Phillip Judd hitting 91 off 103 at the top of the order for the Redbacks to lift them to 184.
The Bulls were then looking a bit shaky at 6-110 but Jones and Ryan Griffiths (17 not out) combined for a 78-run partnership to get them home.
Paul Kerr was meanwhile a deserved man of the match for the Redbacks in third grade after top-scoring with an innings-saving, almost run-a-ball, 63 as they posted 214, and then claiming 5-20 to help roll City for just 90.
Sent in, they were in a bit of trouble at 6-77 but Kerr dragged them out of it and to a very competitive score.
Glenn Lewington and Jock Smith both also chipped in with 30, Smith then supporting Kerr with the ball with 3-20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.