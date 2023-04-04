Fans of Group 4 Rugby League might have looked at the team lists for Saturday's trial games between the Boggabri Kangaroos and Narrabri Blues and scratched their heads.
Fate had conspired to ensure that a number of the Kangaroos' biggest names were unavailable for the preseason fixture.
In fact, coach Shane Rampling estimated that as many as 15 players were absent across both their first grade and reserve grade lists.
But that didn't prevent the visitors at Narrabri's Collins Park from walking away victorious.
"It tested our depth," Rampling said.
"Considering we had so many unavailable, I was really impressed with both grades, and the effort they put in on the day."
The women got Boggabri off to a winning start in the league tag, with an 8-4 victory, before reserve grade got up 22-12 and the Roos continued that trend in first grade, 22-20.
Though it was not a flawless performance - Rampling was "disappointed" in the number of times Boggabri dropped the ball - he said their results reflected the fact that they have "two really strong squads" this year.
And without the likes of regular first-graders in Ash White, Nick Millar, Bailey Lennox, Willy Uruqart, Rob Doolan, Selesitino Penisoni, and Paula Dinauvoli, a number of players stepped up to fill the void.
Rampling said Cliff Toomey "really played well", Dylan Lake "was really good", Kyle Capper "has shed about 20 kilos since last season" and "is looking pretty good" on field, Cameron Kerr "was great" and "is only going to get better and better", and George McClymont "stood out".
This depth will serve Boggabri well, given the number of their players who work in the mines and are often unavailable.
And though it creates a selection headache, Rampling is pleased that there will be competition for spots in first grade. Especially ahead of the Kangaroos' first round clash on April 15 against the North Tamworth Bears.
"We're excited," Rampling said.
"When I saw the draw and that we had Norths first up, especially playing them at home ... they've been the benchmark over the last few seasons, so we're excited for the challenge."
