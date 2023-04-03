Students at Hillvue Public School are diving into the magical world of literary.
On Monday, every student took home three books of their choosing, with an additional nine books to come in terms 2 and 3.
Tamworth Mainfreight Transport company branch manager, Angela Mumma said having books at home is "super beneficial" for the kids, as it inspires them to keep on learning.
"We want to give back to our local community, get involved with our local community and make sure that kids are getting books in their homes," she said.
Books in Homes is a charitable foundation that provides books to kids living in remote or disadvantaged areas.
Since 2001 the charity has distributed nearly 2.8 million new books to children through schools and communities across Australia.
Hillvue Public School executive principal Jayne Johnson said the aim is to inspire the children to read as much as possible.
"It is important that they actually enjoy reading, but they also understand words and what they mean," she said.
Some of the books the students received today included, Hairy Maclary, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Koala Who Could, Harry Potter and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Children's author and Books in Homes ambassador Paula Stevenson said she was thrilled to present the books to the students.
"[Children reading] It's so important. I'm passionate about reading and books, and I'm passionate about making sure children have access to books," she said.
Mrs Stevenson also gifted her latest book Buster Follows His Nose to the school library.
