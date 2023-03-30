The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Expert evidence in trial of Bruce Anthony Coss, accused of murdering Darren Royce Willis in Bingara in 2010

By Anna Falkenmire
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
Left, Darren Royce Willis went missing in 2010, right, Bruce Anthony Coss was arrested after a renewed investigation into the disappearance in 2019. Pictures supplied, by NSW Police
Left, Darren Royce Willis went missing in 2010, right, Bruce Anthony Coss was arrested after a renewed investigation into the disappearance in 2019. Pictures supplied, by NSW Police

A FORENSIC anthropologist has told a murder trial bone fragments found in a creek area more than a decade after a man disappeared gave "limited evidence" about what happened.

