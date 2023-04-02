DOCTORS not using their skills because of the difficult pathway for International Medical Graduates (IMGs) is a "loss", Tamworth-based IMG Marivi Allaga said.
Ms Allaga completed medical school in 2007 in the Philippines, did specialty training in general medicine, and set up a private practice.
She didn't want to move to Australia and train again, but that's where her husband lived, and she wanted a family.
She sought general registration as a medical practitioner in 2014, which involves completing a written exam, then a structured clinical exam or workplace-based assessment.
On March 16, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) called for a reduction of administrative barriers limiting medical workforce, to an inquiry by the Joint Standing Committee on Migration.
Since 2020, more than 50 per cent of GPs in Australia have attained their medical degree overseas.
IMGs also represent a large proportion of GPs working in regional, rural and remote areas, because it is mandatory for IMGs to practise in areas with workforce shortage for a minimum of 10 years.
Barriers identified by RACGP include a slow, costly and bureaucratic process for registration and migration.
Ms Allaga took the written exam in 2014. In order to take the clinical exam, she needed $20,000. After working for two or three years, she applied, but was rejected.
Tamworth hospital is one of a few to offer the workplace-based assessment, but it's not easy to get into, Ms Allaga said.
Instead, she applied to work in an observership, which sees IMGs become 'volunteers' for three months without pay. She was accepted under Dr Phil Hungerford, Tamworth hospital palliative care director.
"I know that Australia has really a rigorous system because they want safety, they want quality, I understand that," she said.
"But it's a long process not being paid, and not having a really proper job.
"Australia is a very rich country, you have the resources, you have the equipment, the thing that you don't have, is manpower."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
