Tamworth-based International Medical Graduate Marivi Allaga joins Royal Australian College of GPs call to reduce red tape

April 2 2023 - 10:00am
Marivi Allaga plans to become a Tamworth-based GP with skills in palliative care, but the process has been long and costly. Picture by Peter Hardin
DOCTORS not using their skills because of the difficult pathway for International Medical Graduates (IMGs) is a "loss", Tamworth-based IMG Marivi Allaga said.

Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

